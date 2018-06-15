Vicky Kaushal on Lust Stories: Karan Johar gave us a free hand

A far cry from the way he usually works, Karan Johar, Kaushal says, allowed Lust Stories actors to deviate from script and improvise in his comedy

Fresh off the success of Raazi — which saw him deliver inarguably one among his most powerful acts — Vicky Kaushal's latest offering hits Netflix today. Part of one of the four shorts that make up Lust Stories, Kaushal has slipped into the role of a newly-wed for Karan Johar's film.

The "quirky comedy" marks his second collaboration with Karan Johar after Raazi, and the filmmaker's first tryst with the genre. He tells mid-day, "Our film sheds light on the sexual dissatisfaction that a newly-wed middleclass couple faces. Karan has an impeccable comic timing, and an astute understanding of relationships. Without making any statement, he addresses a multitude of themes."

Vicky Kaushal's character is head-over-heels in love with that of Kiara Advani, his bride. "He is a regular man, with a regular job, and a gorgeous wife. But, he lives in a bubble. So much so, that he isn't even aware if his wife's desires are met with."

Interestingly, unlike a Johar venture, where scripts play the guiding light, the actor reveals that they enjoyed sufficient leeway while working on this film. "The scenes were given to me on set. It was not the way Karan usually works, because he always likes to be prepared. But, he gave us a free hand this time. We improvised a lot."

For the actor, 29, getting a phone call from Johar's office for his part in Raazi was a milestone he will always cherish. "It was a big moment for me, because I felt validated as an actor," he signs off. Backed by Ronnie Screwvala, Lust Stories is the second edition of Bombay Talkies (2013), which saw Zoya Akhtar, Anurag Kashyap, Dibakar Banerjee and Johar unite to create the anthology film. The quartet got together to revisit the theme of love and lust for the Netflix outing.

