Vicky Kaushal on Sanju: Learnt a lot, grew a lot

Vicky Kaushal

Vicky Kaushal, who has been giving Bollywood buffs a dose of his versatility as an actor, feels blessed with all the appreciation coming his way for Sanju. He says it's a project he has learnt a lot from professionally and personally too. Vicky has been lauded in recent times for his performance in films like Raazi and Love Per Square Foot. With Sanju, the praise has only got a big boost.

"Overwhelmed, humbled and feel truly blessed. Thank you for all the love! Feel so lucky to have got the chance to work with legends in this beautiful film. Learnt a lot, grew a lot... not only as an artiste, but as a human being as well. So grateful", Vicky tweeted on Sunday.

Rajkumar Hirani's Sanju, on the life of actor Sanjay Dutt, features Vicky as the lead character's friend. Sanjay's role in the movie is essayed by Ranbir Kapoor. Vicky's work in the movie has been appreciated by film fraternity members like Karan Johar, Varun Dhawan, Arshad Warsi, Aamir Khan, Meghna Gulzar and Shabana Azmi among others.

