Vicky Kaushal, Parineeti, Ananya Panday are in awe of the Supermoon!

It's not every day that we get to a big old bright moon shining its light down on the world. India witnessed what is known as the Supermoon last night, and if some of you missed this magical view, fret not! Our Bollywood celebrities have clicked amazing pictures of the Supermoon and shared them on social media.

Vicky Kaushal shared a photo and wrote, "View tonight. #supermoon"

And, of course, his brother Sunny Kaushal had to pull his leg over it. The actor commented, "Wow! Ek Chand ne doosre Chand ki photo kheechi hai (One moon has clicked a picture of another moon)." Another Instagram user pointed out that we could see the moon so clearly because pollution has reduced!

Another star who shared a photo of the Supermoon was Parineeti Chopra.

Ananya Panday, too, shared a picture of the Supermoon and wrote, "In my defense, the moon was full and I was left unsupervised."



Apart from these three, Karan Johar, too, took to Instagram to share a video of the city under the charm of the Supermoon. Here's a snap from the video:

Lovely, isn't it? Were you able to watch the Supermoon from your home?

