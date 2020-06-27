Sam Manekshaw bopic: Vicky Kaushal pays tribute to Field Marshal on his death anniversary; shares first look

Last year, when the first look of Vicky Kaushal bearing an uncanny resemblance to Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw came out, we were all left stunned. The makers of the biopic, on the occasion of death anniversary of the legend revealed another look of Vicky Kaushal who is all set to play Sam Manekshaw on screen as they pay their tribute.

Vicky's new look has again surprised us. Taking to their social media, RSVP Movies posted a video offering tribute to the Field Marshal. They shared, "Remembering the legendary Field Marshal #SamManekshaw on his death anniversary. We cannot wait to bring his incredible journey to you. @vickykaushal09 @meghnagulzar @RonnieScrewvala @ishantanus #BhavaniIyer @bharatrawail".

Producer Ronnie Screwvala remembered Field Marshal and posted the new look, "Remembering the legendary Field Marshal #SamManekshaw on his death anniversary. We cannot wait to bring his incredible journey to you. @vickykaushal09 @meghnagulzar @bharatrawail @RSVPMovies #BhavaniIyer @ishantanus"

Director Meghna Gulzar also shared in remembrance- "In Remembrance of Field Marshal #SamManekshaw. An honour and an experience I am so looking forward to! With @vickykaushal09 as the inimitable soldier and gentleman.@RonnieScrewvala @RSVPMovies #BhavaniIyer @iShantanuS @bharatrawail"

Actor Vicky Kaushal also, took to his social media and posted, "In rememberence of one of India's finest- Field Marshal #SamManekshaw. This journey is going to be very special with @meghnagulzar @RonnieScrewvala @RSVPMovies #BhavaniIyer @iShantanuS @bharatrawail".

Actor Vicky Kaushal will play the role of Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw in the biopic being directed by Meghna Gulzar. The film will be produced by Ronnie Screwvala.

