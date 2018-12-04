Vicky Kaushal poses with his 'Dream Girl' on magazine cover

bollywood

The duo looks dapper featuring on the Grazia cover. While the 'Badhaai Ho' actor sports a mustard suit with a printed shirt, Vicky dons a green blazer with blue and rust pinstripe pants

Vicky Kaushal and Ayushmann Khurrana

Two of Bollywood¿s most sought after actors, Vicky Kaushal and Ayushmann Khurrana, recently graced the cover of a fashion magazine. Vicky Kaushal posted a picture of the magazine cover with his 'Dream Girl' Ayushmann, alongside a caption, which reads, "Chilling on the December cover of @graziaindia with my 'Dream Girl' @ayushmannk"

The duo looks dapper featuring on the Grazia cover. While the 'Badhaai Ho' actor sports a mustard suit with a printed shirt, Vicky dons a green blazer with blue and rust pinstripe pants.

The handsome hunks have delivered some great performances this year. Ayushmann has delivered back to back blockbusters with 'AndhaDhun', a dark comedy-thriller and 'Badhaai Ho', a complete family entertainer. Both the films did exceptionally well at box office and garnered immense appreciation from critics as well as the audience. Vicky Kaushal too has delivered some phenomenal performances in 'Raazi', 'Sanju' and 'Manmarziyaan'.

On the work front, Vicky Kaushal will next appear in 'Uri: The Surgical Strike'. The movie will hit the big screens on January 11, 2019. Ayushmann Khurrana will be seen next in 'Dream Girl' opposite Nushrat Bharucha. The comedy flick is slated to release in 2019.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever