Vicky Kaushal reveals he isn't fond of wearing watches!

Vicky Kaushal says he doesn't like to wear a watch while shooting for a project

Vicky Kaushal

Actor Vicky Kaushal is currently riding high on success. With back-to-back films like Sanju and Manmarziyaan, the chocolate boy is all over the place, and we are not complaining! Recently, Vicky Kaushal appeared on a television chat show hosted by Mallika Dua, titled, Midnight Misadventures with Mallika Dua.

The Masaan actor made a few revelations about things he likes, and said that he isn't fond of wearing watches while shooting for a project. "I wear a watch only if my character demands it, otherwise I don't like to wear one," he said in a statement.

He shared the trivia on comedienne Mallika Dua's show. In the truth or dare round, when Vicky was asked about his remuneration details, the 30-year-old actor refused to reveal the deets and preferred to eat red chilli powder.

Mallika also said that she is the "biggest Vicky Kaushal fan girl and been his fan since Masaan". "For me, he is the perfect hero which Bollywood needs. He is phenomenally versatile and so good that whatever he does inspires me. His energy motivates me to take it a notch higher and that's what he did on our set as well. We had a ball of a time where he shared his childhood memory related to homemade food; his favourite dish, break-up story and some tips as well," she added.

Edited by mid-day online desk with inputs from IANS