Vicky Kaushal: Sanjay Dutt said I was like a son to him and hugged me

The trailer of Sanjay Dutt's upcoming biopic Sanju released last week. Apart from Ranbir Kapoor, who is essaying Dutt in the film, Vicky Kaushal is also slated to play a pivotal role. He however refuses to reveal any information pertaining to the film or his character. But, Vicky has however revealed that he plays one of Sanjay Dutt's closest friends in the film.

Vicky Kaushal said he couldn't reveal whether the friend is portraying hails from the industry or outside but he was an integral part of Sanjay Dutt's life. Vicky explained that the person he's portraying was with Dutt since the start of his career and had his share in his ups and downs.

Vicky said he shares a great chemistry with co-star Ranbir Kapoor. He heaps praise on the actor saying that he doesn't have any starry airs unlike many others.

Vicky Kaushal recounted his first-ever meeting with Sanjay Dutt during the course of Sanju's filming. He and the other cast-members were invited to a Diwali party at Dutt's residence. On coming face-to-face with the legendary actor for the first time, Vicky told him that he got to know so much about the actor since doing the film and asked if he could hug him. To this, Dutt replied that he considers him a son, and they shared a hug. Vicky said the stalwart has a heart of gold.

Vicky Kaushal added that Sanju is a honest portrayal of Sanjay Dutt's life and the audience would get to know this once they watch the film.

