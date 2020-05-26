Vicky Kaushal shares rib-tickling video featuring kids performing cartwheel

Actor Vicky Kaushal on Monday shared a rib-tickling video, to keep his fans entertained amid the coronavirus-induced lockdown.

The 32-year-old star put out a hilarious video on Instagram featuring two children enjoying their playtime. The video starts from a shot where a girl is seen flawlessly performing a cartwheel as the boy watches her doing so. The video then shows the toddler making all the mathematical calculations.

View this post on Instagram Himmat-e-marda madade Khuda! A post shared by Vicky Kaushal (@vickykaushal09) onMay 25, 2020 at 4:35am PDT

As soon as he completes the calculations in his mind, the toddler stands up to perform the task, only to fall on his face.

The 'Uri: The Surgical Strike' star captioned the funny video with a proverb and wrote, "Himmat-e-marda madade Khuda!" (When men dare, God sends help).

Lately, Kaushal has been sharing updates of his quarantine activities on social media.

Earlier, Vicky Reminisced his usual routine during pre-COVID days and posted a picture of himself enjoying a horseback ride. He took to Instagram to post the picture in which he is seen sitting on a beautiful brown horse wearing a black coloured jacket.

The 'Manmarziyan' actor is currently staying indoors at his Mumbai based house ever since the imposition of COVID induced lockdown.

