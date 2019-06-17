Vicky Kaushal starrer Sardar Udham Singh to release on this date

bollywood

Sardar Udham Singh is penned by Ritesh Shah and Shubendu Bhattacharya and produced by Ronnie Lahiri and Sheel Kumar

Mark your calendars as Bollywood actor Vicky Kaushal's next outing Sardar Udham Singh, a biopic based on the legendary freedom fighter, will release on October 2, next year.

Indian film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared the update on his Twitter handle. He wrote, "Release date finalized: 2 Oct 2020..Vicky Kaushal in and as Sardar Udham Singh. Directed by Shoojit Sircar. Written by Ritesh Shah and Shubendu Bhattacharya. Produced by Ronnie Lahiri and Sheel Kumar."

Release date finalized: 2 Oct 2020... Vicky Kaushal in and as #SardarUdhamSingh... Directed by Shoojit Sircar... Written by Ritesh Shah and Shubendu Bhattacharya... Produced by Ronnie Lahiri and Sheel Kumar. pic.twitter.com/sxUk5y7WYW — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) June 17, 2019

The first look of the film featuring the 'Masaan' actor came out on April 30, this year. In the first look pictures shared by Adarsh, Vicky is seen sporting a vintage look with a long coat and a hat in his hand. In another picture, director Shoojit Sircar is explaining a scene to the 'Manmarziyan' actor.

Helmed by Shoojit Sircar, Vicky will be seen essaying the role of Udham Singh in the film. Singh, a revolutionary belonging to the Ghadar Party, assassinated Michael Dwyer in revenge for Jallianwala Bagh massacre in Amritsar.

The upcoming biopic is set to lock horns with the Hindi remake of Sylvester Stallone's 'Rambo', starring Tiger Shroff, which will be directed by Siddharth Anand.

Apart from the biopic, Vicky will also feature in Karan Johar's upcoming period drama 'Takht' and debutante Bhanu Pratap Singh's horror film 'Bhoot Part One - The Haunted Ship'.

