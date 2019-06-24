Vicky Kaushal-starrer URI: The Surgical Strike bags an award at Cannes

bollywood

The promo of URI: The Surgical Strike is very simple but delivers a very strong and clear message to abort piracy and it caught the eye of the jury at the Cannes Film Festival

Vicky Kaushal

Another feather in the cap for RSVP pictures' as URI: The surgical strike wins a Bronze Lion on the fourth day of the Cannes Global Advertising awards for their Innovative advertisement to promote curbing piracy.

The ad was a part of promotions for "URI: The surgical strike" and stars Vicky Kaushal and Yami Gautam, planning a surgical strike against people who illegally download movies. They urge people to refrain from piracy and promote watching movies, legally. The promo is very simple but delivers a very strong and clear message to abort piracy and it caught the eye of the jury at the festival. The promo bagged RSVP pictures a Bronze Lion at the Cannes Global Advertising awards which is the largest gathering of the creative marketing community and is a five-day festival.

Also Read: Vicky Kaushal shares what went into making Uri: The Surgical Strike

The Vicky Kaushal starrer has garnered massive response and appreciation from all quarters - from the Prime Minister of the country Narendra Modi, the men in the uniform, audiences to the Bollywood fraternity. URI is the biggest box office opening of 2019 with approximately 244 crores in domestic collections. URI is one of the most critically acclaimed movies of all times and is based on true events of a surgical strike performed by the Indian army.

Produced by RSVP movies and directed by Aditya Dhar, the film has Vicky Kaushal, Yami Gautam and Paresh Rawal in pivotal roles. Uri: The Surgical Strike hit the screens on 11th January 2019 and is touted to be the biggest blockbuster of 2019.

Also Read: Vicky Kaushal: It's a dream come true to work with Shoojit Sircar

Top entertainment stories of the day

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates