Vicky Kaushal starrer URI: The Surgical Strike garner ovations across quarters

Starring Vicky Kaushal in the lead role, URI is his first action-packed film which also boasts of an ensemble cast, including Mohit Raina, Paresh Rawal, Yami Gautam, and Kirti Kulhari amongst others

RSVP's recently released URI The Surgical Strike has gone ahead to garner immense love and appreciation from across quarters for its hard hitting real life storyline. Opening to a roaring response, URI The Surgical Strike has not only impressed the audience but critics too have hailed the film.

The film has been receiving appreciation at the theatres were masses are seen hooting and cheering for the Vicky Kaushal starrer with immense energy. Aditya Dhar's URI: The Surgical Strike is 2019 first content driven film has released on 11th of January.

The film is based on the 2016 Indian army’s surgical strike on terrorist camps in Pakistan in retaliation for the terror attack on an Army camp in Uri in Jammu and Kashmir. Bringing to screen one of the biggest events in the history of Indian Army, Uri depicts the reality behind the surgical strike by Indian Army on Pakistan.

Showcasing the story of the night that shook the entire nation, the units and short promos released by the makers showcase the dangerous operation initiated by the Indian Army in retaliation of the terrorist attack by Pakistanis in URI which killed 19 Indian soldiers.

One of the most anticipated films of 2019, RSVP’s URI has got everyone excited and charged up to see the story of Indian Army’s Heroic triumph against the militant bases of Pakistan which also marks one of the most important events in the history of Indian army.

