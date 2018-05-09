Vicky Kaushal: Tried breaking quintessential mould of Pakistani Army guy

Vicky Kaushal, who plays Iqbal, a Pakistani military man in Raazi, says people have been "conditioned" to perceive the Armymen from the neighbouring country as "crude" and "fanatic"



Actor Vicky Kaushal says he has tried to break away from the stereotypical portrayal of Pakistani Army officers through his performance in "Raazi". The 29-year-old actor, who plays Iqbal, a Pakistani military man in Meghna Gulzar's upcoming film, says people have been "conditioned" to perceive the Armymen from the neighbouring country as "crude" and "fanatic".

"We've been conditioned that way. We can't pinpoint fingers at anyone. But that's what was fun to do while playing the part. To try breaking the quintessential mould of the Army guy and the Pakistani guy. "When we mix the two, an image always emerges - he would be crude, shrewd and a fanatic. Iqbal's character breaks the image. That was the beauty of this role," Kaushal told reporters in a group interview.

"If we are able to dilute this question of how was it to play Pakistani man, it would be a win," the actor added. He was in the national capital to promote the film with Gulzar and co-star Alia Bhatt. The film also stars Rajit Kapur, Soni Razdan, Shishir Sharma, Jaideep Ahlawat and Amruta Khanvilkar. Based on Harinder Sikka's novel "Calling Sehmat", "Raazi" releases this Friday.

