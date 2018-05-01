Vicky Kaushal waiting to meet Gulzar

Vicky Kaushal is hoping to see Gulzar in one of Raazi's screenings



Vicky Kaushal

Bollywood actor Vicky Kaushal, who features in Meghna Gulzar's "Raazi", has been missing a chance to meet the director's celebrated father and writer Gulzar, who also penned songs for the film. Vicky told IANS, "Gulzar saab came on the first day of the shoot where unfortunately I was not present. And after that, we got busy shooting and he did not appear on the set. I kept telling Meghna how I wish I could meet him."

"I thought of meeting him in one of the song sessions, but then I had to go to Amritsar just after finishing my 'Raazi' schedule to shoot my new film 'Manmarziyaan'. I thought I will meet him at his house to play Holi. But that also did not happen... I so want to meet Gulzar saab. Now I am just hoping to see him in one of our screenings," the actor added.

In "Raazi", based on the book "Calling Sehmat", Vicky Kaushal plays a Pakistani Army officer. He features in the film with Alia Bhatt.

