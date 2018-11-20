Vicky Kaushal watched Andaz Apna Apna right after The Conjuring; Here's why!

bollywood

Vicky Kaushal got candid like never before as he spoke about his anxieties on the podcast, No Filter Neha

Raazi actor Vicky Kaushal has a fear of horror films. He is too scared to watch them. The actor spoke about his anxieties on the podcast, No Filter Neha. He said, "I watched The Conjuring with a group of friends late night. I had to watch Andaz Apna Apna right after it to get the supernatural thriller out of my head. Only then could I go to sleep."

The only way to overcome fears is to face them. He needs to be part of a spookfest.

On the work front, Vicky Kaushal will be next seen in Uri, which is slated to release on January 11, 2019. The teaser of Uri received an overwhelming response from the audience. When about his experience of working in Uri, Vicky said, "It was really nice experience to work in the film. In a short span of my of career, 'Uri' has been the most physically demanding film for me and I am very excited because after the teaser, the trailer of the film will also release. I am very excited to know audience reaction to the film."

Vicky will be seen playing the role of an Indian commando who is involved in the 2016 surgical strike.

Regarding his role, the actor said, "When you play the role of a commando onscreen, you feel that they are the real heroes. In our effort to portraying their character, we get exhausted but they are living their lives like that on a daily basis so hats off to them and it's not easy what they are doing."

Based on the surgical strikes of 2016 carried by the Indian Armed Forces, Uri traces the significant event. It stars Vicky Kaushal, Yami Gautam, Kirti Kulhari and Paresh Rawal in lead roles.

