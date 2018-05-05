Vicky Kaushal's jokes crack Alia Bhatt up at a promotional event for Raazi

We wonder what the joke was

Vicky Kaushal must have a good sense of humour. He leaves Alia Bhatt giggling at a promotional event for their film

Other Celebs...

Karan Johar makes way for Madhuri Dixit-Nene at the trailer launch of a Marathi film. While Madhuri looks pretty in a white saree, KJo keeps it casual in a black jacket and happy keds

Kangana Ranaut looks radiant as she steps out of a Lower Parel eatery post lunch. Full marks for the summery peach dress

Sophie Choudry makes her cardio routine interesting by taking her pet, Tia, for a stroll in Bandra

An unrecognisable Nawazuddin Siddiqui steps into Balasaheb Thackeray's shoes as he shoots for the politico's biopic

Donning a denim skirt and jacket, Disha Patani is all smiles at a store launch in Santacruz

Her smile suggests that Dia Mirza is content with her blow-dried hair as she steps out of a salon

Juhi Chawla and Nushrat Bharucha at Mumbai airport

