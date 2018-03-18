Vicky Tyagi murder case: Bail plea of accused rejected

The Uttar Pradesh government had handed over the probe to CB-CID



Representational Image

In Vicky Tyagi murder case, a court here has refused to accept the bail plea of an accused who had claimed that he was minor when he committed the crime. In 2015, an armed man entered a courtroom here masquerading as a lawyer and shot dead Tyagi, an alleged gangster.

The court today refused to accept the bail plea and ordered a medical test to determine the accused's correct age. Following the incident, Sagar Malik, who allegedly shot Tyagi, was arrested from the spot while another person, Brijbir Singh, was nabbed the next day. Police had registered a case against 11 people, including four police officials.

The Uttar Pradesh government had handed over the probe to CB-CID, which, on February 27 last year, had given clean chit to Brijbir, citing lack of evidence against him.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever