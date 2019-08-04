Victoria Azarenka doesn't want son Leo to come and watch

tennis

Azarenka does not prefer to get her son Leo to watch the match live

Victoria Azarenka

Argentina star banned for three months and slapped hefty fine for accusing South American football governing body of corruption

Azarenka Former World No. 1 Belarusian tennis ace, Victoria Azarenka says unlike Swiss ace Roger Federer, she does not prefer to get her son Leo, two, with former partner Billy McKeague, to watch matches live as she would get more nervous on court.

"My son is not watching my matches. He is too little. He watches it on TV and he knows very well what I do. If I brought him on court, I would be more nervous than usual. I would be worried if everything was okay. He would definitely shout, mum! And then he would like to go on court," she told Tennis World USA.

Catch up on all the latest sports news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates