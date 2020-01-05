Victoria Beckham: I don't consider myself beautiful

Your browser does not support the audio element. Your browser does not support the audio element.

Former England football captain David Beckham's singer-turned-fashion designer wife Victoria Beckham has revealed that she doesn't consider herself beautiful and has accepted her imperfections and flaws.

"Do I think of myself as beautiful? No, absolutely not. But I make the best of what I have. I see my imperfections and flaws and I smile: it's who I am and I'm not going to try to change that. It's taken me a long, long time to see that by 45 years old, actually I'm all right," she said in an interview to Harper's Bazaar UK.

Meanwhile, Victoria, who has four children, Brooklyn, 20, Romeo, 17, Cruz, 14 and Harper, eight, with husband David, 44, explained how both are hands-on parents.



"I'm very lucky to have a job that doesn't feel like a job; it's my passion. But with the kids, both myself and David are really hands-on. Yes, I'm up early working out but one of us will do the school run and we always try to be home by dinner time. We're very strict about that when we're in London—at 6pm we are all together, eating dinner—talking about our days."

