Victoria Beckham launches her own channel on YouTube

In the video, she said: "This is a new chapter right now. I can put my foot on the gas and do everything that I've wanted to do for a long, long time."

Victoria

Former England football captain David Beckham's fashion designer wife Victoria has announced that she is going to launch her own YouTube channel.

On Saturday, she posted a video with American fashion journalist Derek Blasberg on Instagram and wrote: "At September's LFW @derekblasberg joined me at my store to celebrate #VBSince08! Today I have special news to share. I will be launching my own @youtube channel with beauty tutorials, styling tips and lots of stuff from me. Stay tuned! Subscribe to my channel at the link in bio today. Kisses VB (sic)."

