Victoria Beckham once cancelled Germany trip because she missed her kids

England football great David Beckham's wife recalls aborting detox trip as she was missing her children

Victoria Beckham

Former England captain David Beckham's singer-turned-fashion-designer wife Victoria travels the globe, but one trip was memorable. She recalled how she once went to Germany for a detox weekend but took a flight back to the United Kingdom (UK) the very next day as she missed her four kids — Brooklyn, 19, Romeo, 16, Cruz, 13, and Harper, 7. Victoria, had planned to pamper herself at the Villa Stephanie resort that specialised in body and mind detoxes. The exclusive spa in Baden-Baden concentrates on taking care of medical, emotional, detox, fitness and beauty needs.



David Beckham with his kids

"When I first got there, I was really emotional. I sat on my bed and cried. I skyped David and said, 'What am I doing here?' I'd never been away from the children unless it was a compulsory work trip. Even me and David never go away – just the two of us. We're always present with the children," she told Vogue magazine. In the latest issue of the magazine, Victoria spoke about the importance of family.

