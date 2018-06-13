Victoria Beckham recreates Charlie's Angels pose

Promoting her eponymous clothing collection, the former Spice Girls member mimicked the famous Charlie's Angels pose whilst descending the stairs in a typically stylish ensemble

Victoria Beckham

Fashion designer Victoria Beckham playfully recreated the Charlie's Angels pose after denying divorce rumours. Victoria was forced to deny rumours of a split from husband David after rumours began to circulate online earlier this week. But the 43-year-old didn't let the drama dampen her spirits as she playfully posed in an Instagram post on Tuesday, reports dailymail.co.uk.

Promoting her eponymous clothing collection, the former Spice Girls member mimicked the famous Charlie's Angels pose whilst descending the stairs in a typically stylish ensemble. Victoria captioned the image: "Good morning Charlie! Congratulations Team VVB! Love my new #VVBPreAW18 jeans and top! Obsessed with my Quinton bag!"

