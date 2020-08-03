Victoria declares disaster amid rising coronavirus toll

Victoria Premier Daniel Andrews has declared a disaster among sweeping new coronavirus restrictions across Melbourne and elsewhere from Sunday night. Andrews says 671 new coronavirus cases had been detected in Australia's hard-hit state since Saturday, including seven deaths. It comes among a steadily increasing toll in both deaths and infections over the past six weeks in Victoria.

"If we don't make these changes, we're not going to get through this," Andrews said. "We need to do more. That is what these decisions are about." He said there would be more announcements about workplaces on Monday, including the closure of certain industries. "I want to ensure all Victorians — supermarkets, the butcher, the baker, food, beverage, groceries, those types of settings — there will be no impact there," he said. Melbourne residents will only be allowed to shop and exercise within 5 km of their homes. The deaths in Victoria took the national toll to 208.

Virus concerns grow as Tokyo reports another 292 cases

The confirmed coronavirus cases are hovering at near record levels in Japan, raising worries the pandemic may be growing more difficult to control. The Tokyo government reported 292 new cases Sunday, and about half of them are in their 20s. Japan in total reported 1,540 cases on Saturday — the second straight day the number was above 1,500. Nationwide cases for Sunday will be tallied at midnight. Numbers are usually fewer over the weekend because of fewer tests. Japan has avoided a total lockdown, encouraging business activity while urging people to wear masks, social distance and work from home.

Kuwait bars flyers from 30 countries including India

Kuwait has barred entry of foreign passengers from over 30 countries including India and China. A circular from the Director General Civil Aviation, State of Kuwait directed all airlines operating at Kuwait International Airport to adhere to the instructions in this regard. "Based on the decision of the Health Authority in State of Kuwait, no foreign passenger coming from the listed countries will be allowed to enter the State of Kuwait," the circular read. According to the latest data from Johns Hopkins University, Kuwait has reported 67,448 cases of coronavirus while the fatalities related to the virus stand at 453.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever