Victoria records deadliest day with 15 coronavirus deaths

A man wearing a mask walks past Luna Park in the suburb of St Kilda during lockdown in Melbourne, Australia, on Wednesday. Pic/AP

The Australian state of Victoria has reported its deadliest day of the coronavirus outbreak after recording 725 fresh cases and 15 fatalities. Of the 725 new cases, 164 have been linked to known cases and outbreaks. The remaining 561 cases are under investigation for infection origin, the Sydney Morning Herald reported.

Victoria State Premier Daniel Andrews announced that 12 of the 15 new deaths reported are linked to elderly care homes. Premier of New South Wales (NSW), Gladys Berejiklian, has also announced that people wanting to enter the state from Victoria will now be required to spend 14 days in hotel quarantine from Friday.

Queensland will also enact a hard border closure with NSW and the Australian Capital Territory from Saturday and returning Queenslanders will be required to pay for hotel quarantine. Australia has so far recorded 19,444 coronavirus cases and the death toll currently stands at 247. Victoria set a new daily record of 725 cases on Wednesday. Elsewhere in Australia, only 14 new infections were found.

