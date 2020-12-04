Victoria Triay, a top model from Italy who represented many big brands like Vogue and Harper's Bazaar

Victoria Triay is a known model based in Italy. She is a beauty with a brain who has come a long way in establishing her niche in the modelling world. She was born in Argentina on 8th November 1988 and was raised in Brazil. Her love and passion for fashion started when she was young and was reflected from her personality when she was in her teens.

Slowly and steadily she got the chance to work as a model for different brands and remained the part of several marketing campaigns both for print and electronic media. She has done modelling for top brands including Vogue, Harpers Bazaar and Lofficiel to name a few and these speak a lot about her popularity in the modelling world. In October 2020, she even turned the face of Maxims.

Her debut in modelling however, all started with the runway debut for Sky and Luli Fama during the Miami Swim Week and since then it was no looking back for the lady. Before she got the fame, she has remained a regular face in Muay Thai fighting. She then worked with top brands like Aldo, Guess, and Carlos Santana to name a few. So, as far as her modelling life is concerned, it is going great guns and she has carved her niche hard in the modelling world.

Talking about her association with top people include Kate Moss who has influenced her a lot. Kate championed the heroin chick along with the early nineties. While her family life includes having her elder brother Ricardo Triay and younger sister named Stephanie.

