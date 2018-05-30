Vidarbha crowned champs of Total Cup U-14 event

Tendulkar's XI Aditya Rawat scored an unbeaten double ton, but Vidarbha emerged champions of the Total Cup MCA U-14 Selection tournament organised by Total Vengsarkar Cricket Academy



Tendulkar's XI Aditya Rawat scored an unbeaten double ton, but Vidarbha emerged champions of the Total Cup MCA U-14 Selection tournament organised by Total Vengsarkar Cricket Academy. They registered their third win in as many matches against Vengsarkar XI.

Aditya got the best batsman award as well as the best player of the tournament prize. The best bowler award went to Umar Khan. Total's Dilip Vaswani along with former India skipper Dilip Vengsarkar gave away the prizes.

