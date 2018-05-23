Vidarbha register second win. Sunil Gavaskar beat Dilip Vengsarkar XI

Visitors Vidarbha registered their second win in as many matches in the Total Cup U-14 MCA selection cricket tournament organised by Total Vengsarkar Cricket Academy. They beat Tendulkar XI on the basis of a first innings lead



Visitors Vidarbha registered their second win in as many matches in the Total Cup U-14 MCA selection cricket tournament organised by Total Vengsarkar Cricket Academy. They beat Tendulkar XI on the basis of a first innings lead.

Vidarbha ended their innings at 196 to take an 86-run lead after bowling out Tendulkar XI for 110. At the end of the day, Tendulkar XI made 50 for no loss in their second innings.

In another match, Gavaskar XI opened their account with a victory over Vengsarkar XI via first innings lead. Gavaskar XI scored 281 for 8 after restricting Vengsarkar XI to 160 to gain the lead.

