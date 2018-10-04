Video: Alia Bhatt's FaceTime with Ranbir Kapoor at Krishna Raj Kapoor's funeral is going viral

bollywood

Yesterday, a video of Alia Bhatt making a call to Ranbir Kapoor at the funeral of Krishna Raj Kapoor went viral.

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt

As Krishna Raj Kapoor passed away on Oct 1, most of the Bollywood celebrities were present at the funeral including Amitabh Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan, Aamir Khan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Arjun Kapoor, Farhan Akhtar, and the entire Kapoor family. However, Krishna's son Rishi Kapoor, Neetu and their son, Ranbir, were not present in the funeral procession owing to Rishi's medical treatment.

But Alia Bhatt, along with Karan Johar, was in attendance in order to make up for her rumored beau Ranbir's absence. Yesterday, a video of Alia making a call to Ranbir at the funeral of Krishna Raj Kapoor went viral.

Alia's phone screen can be seen with the name 'RK' flashing on it. When the video gets disconnected, Alia tries to get the connection again. Check out the video right here-

A gamut of film fraternity celebrities mourned Krishna Raj Kapoor's demise, and remembered her as the pillar of the Kapoor family, and as someone who personified grace, dignity and affection. Krishna, who married Raj Kapoor in May 1946, is survived by her sons Randhir Kapoor, Rishi Kapoor, Rajiv Kapoor, and daughters Ritu Nanda and Rima Kapoor-Jain.

