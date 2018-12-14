Video: Amidst cancer treatment, Nafisa Ali asks grandchildren to cut her hair

bollywood

Nafisa Ali had taken to her Instagram account to reveal that she has been diagnosed with stage-three peritoneal and ovarian cancer

Nafisa Ali with her grandchildren. Picture Courtesy: Instagram/nafisaalisodhi.

A few days ago, actor Nafisa Ali announced on social media that she has been diagnosed with stage-three peritoneal and ovarian cancer. After this revelation, Ali shared a heart-touching video with her granchildren.

In the video, the Maine Pyaar Kyun Kiya actor is seen asking her grandchildren to cut her hair, so that she keeps them unaware of the cancer treatment she is undergoing. The emotional video also shows how a concerned Ali asks the kids to remain careful of their fingers while they cut her hair.

She captioned the video: "Asked my grandchildren to cut my hair as then they will not realise that I am going through Chemo .We had fun ! #beinghuman #peritonealcancer #chemotherapy#family#love [sic]."

Nafisa Ali had shared a picture of hers with good friend and Congress leader Sonia Gandhi, who paid her a visit post the cancer diagnosis. "Just met my precious friend who wished me luck and to get well from my just diagnosed stage 3 cancer," Ali, 61, captioned the photograph.

Born in West Bengal, Nafisa made her acting debut in 1979 with Shashi Kapoor's Junoon. Her other acting credits include Major Saab, Life In a Metro, Yamla Pagla Deewana and Saheb Biwi Aur Gangster 3. Ali is currently a member of the Congress party. She contested in 2009 elections on a Samajwadi Party ticket.

Ali is married to Arjuna Award winning sports personality Colonel R S Sodhi and has three children. The actor was last seen in Sahib Biwi Aur Gangster 3.

Also Read: Did you know veteran actress and politician Nafisa Ali was Miss India?

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates