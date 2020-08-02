Video confirms brutal assault in police custody

A video posted by Tamil magazine, Nakkheeran, shows the brutal injuries on the buttocks of P Jeyaraj and his son J Bennicks as if they were skinned alive confirming police torture.

The video was shot when bodies of father and son were being shown to Kovilpatti Magistrate MS Bharathidasan during the post-mortem of the bodies. Some relatives of the victims were also allowed to be present.

In the video, one can see the relatives of Jeyaraj and Bennicks breaking down on seeing the brutal injuries on their buttocks and also on the blood clotted face of Jeyaraj.

Jeyaraj and Bennicks had been booked for not closing their mobile shop in time on June 19 by the Sathankulam police. They were sent to judicial custody and lodged in the Kovilpatti jail on June 21. Jeyaraj died on June 22 and Bennicks on June 23 in judicial custody, allegedly due to the police torture.

Five policemen working in Sathankulam police station have been arrested.

The Madras High Court while hearing the case had said there was prima facie evidence to register a murder case against the Sathankulam police officials.

The court also transferred the probe into the deaths of Jeyaraj and Bennicks to the CBCID to gather and protect the evidence.

Later, the case was transferred to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever