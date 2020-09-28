Video course in spoken English for Uttar Pradesh teachers

This picture has been used for representational purpose

A special video course in spoken English will now help more than 1.6 lakh teachers in government-run primary and upper primary schools in Uttar Pradesh to improve their pronunciation and teaching skills.

The video course has been designed by experts at the English Language Teaching Institute (ELTI) in Uttar Pradesh's Prayagraj.

Teachers of government-run primary and upper primary schools will be given online training through this course. It will be mandatory for language teachers of schools to attend the course online. ELTI will also make its spoken English videos available on its YouTube channel.

ELTI Principal Skand Shukla said the initiative is aimed at improving educational standards.

"The course comprises 120 modules, each of nearly 10 to 12 minutes duration. The full course is nearly 24 hours and will soon be available through the 'Diksha' portal of the Union Ministry of Education for teachers," he added.

The course has been designed by ELTI after studying such courses already available in the private sector, he said.

Experts at ELTI saw that none of the currently available courses could provide the required knowledge of English language along with practice in speaking for teachers, Shukla added.

