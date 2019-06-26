Video: Deepika tells paparazzi 'Aaja Baith Ja'; fans think it's the effect of marrying Ranveer

bollywood

In a video doing the rounds, Deepika Padukone was clicked by the paparazzi at the airport. While they were clicking her as she was getting inside the car, she jokes saying, 'Aaja Baith Ja'

Deepika Padukone. Picture Courtesy: Instagram/deepikapadukone

On Tuesday, Deepika Padukone was clicked at the Mumbai airport by the paparazzi. The photographers followed her till her car and while she looked in a goofy mood, the actress exclaimed, "Aaja baith ja" (Come, sit down) in the car.

The fans were happy to see the humorous side of Deepika Padukone and one of the users commented, "Finally someone accepts that she is funny...her humour is underrated [sic]" While another user said that it's the after effects of marrying Ranveer Singh. "Ranveer Singh ka assar hai [sic]" Another wrote, "This is baba's assar."

She was seen sporting metallic pants with a white top and black shades with her million dollar smile. Deepika had also taken to her Instagram account to share the same picture where she is donning a pair of silver metallic pants, paired with a basic white t-shirt. The look is accessorized with diamond long earrings and metallic silver stilettos shoes. Deepika captioned the pictures, "there's no such thing as too much bling!"

As soon as Deepika posted the pictures, the comments section was flooded with appreciating comments for the actress- all hailing the queen of fashion. Husband Ranveer Singh called Deepika a 'good Sindhi bahu' for wearing a blingy outfit.

Featuring in the list of the most influential global icons, Deepika Padukone surely knows how to give us the dose of drama along with her omnipresent poise.

On the work front, Deepika will be next seen in Meghna Gulzar's Chhapaak, which is based on the life of acid attack survivor-Laxmi Agarwal. The movie also stars Vikrant Massey in a key role. Deepika's most anticipated upcoming movie is all set to release on January 10, 2020, as announced by the actress on her Instagram handle.

