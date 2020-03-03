Watch Video: Ex-Pakistan batsman Inzamam-Ul-Haq's funniest run outs

Former cricketer Inzamam Ul Haq is considered as one of the finest batsmen in Pakistan ever.

Inzamam is the country's leading run-scorer in ODIs as well as the third-highest run-scorer in Test cricket.



Inzamam-Ul-Haq gets run out vs India. Pic/ AFP

The former captain is famously known for his prolific batting and ability to score runs at vital stages of the match. However, the name Inzamam-Ul-Haq has also bee synonymous with run-outs.

On his birthday, and a lighter note we look at some of the most hilarious Inzamam run-outs during his career in cricket. Watch the video below.

Inzamam retired from ODIs 10 years ago in March 2007. He has played 378 ODIs with 11,739 runs and 120 Test with 8,830 runs.

