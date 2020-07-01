Video: Is Rohit Sharma's calm demeanour misunderstood? Irfan Pathan speaks

Former Indian cricketer Irfan Pathan has been in the scheme of things with his regular online chat sessions with a sports channel. The former all-rounder recently shared his views on how India's opening batsman Rohit Sharma's hardwork during his early years in the game has finally paid off.

Speaking exclusively on Star Sports show Cricket Connected, former India all-rounder Irfan Pathan spoke about Rohit Sharma always working hard in early years even if his body language suggested otherwise, "Lot of people are mistaken when they see a guy who has lot of time and he is slightly more relaxed than compared to Rohit. Then you say he needs to work hard! Same things were said about Wasim Jaffer, when you look at his aura, when he used to run he used to run very relaxed, when he used to bat he had lot of time and we used to think – why isn’t he working hard – but actually, he was working really hard."

Is @ImRo45's calm demeanour misunderstood?ð¤



Tell us what you think and watch @IrfanPathan share his thoughts on #CricketConnected! pic.twitter.com/bxb3YA3gY8 — Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) June 27, 2020

Irfan Pathan added, "Similarly with Rohit, from outside we used to think he might need to work more harder, he might need to put more application. Whenever you talk to Rohit Sharma, he used to always talk about sensible things, he used to always talk about working hard and he used to always talk about the team first as well, that is why you see some of the results he got at the captain of the Mumbai Indians team. He got the beating of not playing the world cup and then came back really hard because of a strong mindset after 2012."

Catch up on all the latest sports news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news