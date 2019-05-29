Video: Karnataka policeman transforms his lathi into a flute, Twitterati amused

national

The 52-year-old Hutgi's skill and artistic talent earned him recognition from the state police department and a special cash award (inam) from Additional Director General of Police (ADGP) Bhaskar Rao in Bengaluru

Screengrab from the video

Bengaluru: A head constable in Karnataka's Hubli rural police station turned his fibre-made lathi (cane) into a flute to play folk songs as a hobby.

"Making musical instruments and playing them have been my hobby for long. I turned the fibre lathi, given to me for policing, into a flute to play folk songs when free from work, Chandrakant Hutgi told IANS.

The 52-year-old Hutgi's skill and artistic talent earned him recognition from the state police department and a special cash award (inam) from Additional Director General of Police (ADGP) Bhaskar Rao in Bengaluru.

"Rao called me to Bengaluru on Monday with the musical lathi and play for him in his office after he heard from his colleagues at Hubli that I converted it into a flute. He also rewarded me," said Hutgi.

Chandrakant Hutgi, Head Constable from Hubli Rural Police station has converted his Deadly Fiber Lathi into a Musical Instrument... we are proud of him... pic.twitter.com/gyZWhk1lkb — Bhaskar Rao IPS (@deepolice12) May 28, 2019

Using local tools, Hutgi skillfully drilled eight holes into the lathi, including one for blowing air, six for playing his fingers and another smaller outlet to let out the air.

"Chandrakant Hutgi, head constable from Hubli Rural police station has converted his deadly fibre lathi into a musical instrument... we are proud of him," tweeted Rao after recording video of a folk song Hutgi played in his office here.

Soon after Rao posted the video clip on the social media -- his Facebook and Twitter handle, Hutgi's skill and musical talent went viral.

Looks like he can make law breakers dance to his lathi tune ðÂÂÂ — Charan Reddy K S R (@charankambham) May 28, 2019

People can now dance on his Lathi without he weilding it ?? — Lt Gen K J Singh (@kayjay34350) May 29, 2019

Pied Piper of Police department,

Wish he composes a Tune , by which the bad elements of town follow him to lock ups....ðÂÂÂ — Chythanya Kashyap D (@Chythanyakash) May 28, 2019

This music is 1000X better than getting trashed by that stick! Awesome jugaad and creativity along with beautiful rendition by Chandrakant Hutgi hiðÂÂÂðÂÂÂ — SrikanthðÂÂ®ðÂÂ³ à²¬à³Âà²²à³Âà²²à³Âà²Âà³Â à²®à²¾à²®ðÂÂ®ðÂÂ³ (@sribulletmama) May 28, 2019

Nice talent , you are superb à¥¤ — Dr. Shiv Kumar Kashyap (@DrShivKumarKas1) May 29, 2019

Yeh mera India! I love my India... it's wonderful how you are using twitter to not only encourage your team, and share with us, promote good vibes! Proud Indian today..#music #stress — Deepa (@DeePra6) May 28, 2019

Oppressors British left a police system that govts found difficult to erase even after 70 years. Police are perceived as villains and not saviours like elsewhere in the world. Happy to see a different face of police — By George! ðÂÂ®ðÂÂ³ (@georgecheriyan9) May 28, 2019

The video was also circulated on Whatsapp by his colleagues.

"Since the video clip went viral earlier in the day, I have been getting calls from colleagues, friends and relatives and congratulatory messages," chuckled Hutgi.

When Hutgi was posted on security duty at Dattapeetha shrine in Chikmagalur's Baba Budangiri hills for a week in December 2017, he converted the lathi into a flute in free time and fine-tuned it to play folk songs and Kannada film songs some times.

"To kill boredom or break monotony, I play the flute and entertain my colleagues after duty hours. My seniors asked me to play the flute on May 23 after vote count at the Dharwad counting centre," recalled Hutgi.

(With inputs from IANS)

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get the latest updates