Video: Katrina Kaif continues her workout regime despite a broken toe

Katrina Kaif is a fitness freak and the latest video shared on her Instagram is a testimony of the same

Katrina Kaif shared this picture on her Instagram account.

To acquire a physique like Katrina Kaif, one has to strive extremely hard, and there's no denying that the actress sweats it out rigorously to flaunt such a svelte body. Since the last few spottings of the actress by the paparazzi, Katrina was seen walking with the help of a leg clutch. The actor has apparently hurt her toe while shooting for a sequence. The incident took place on the sets of Bharat.

Katrina Kaif is very determined when it comes to workouts and this video of hers doing aerial pilates despite her broken toe is proof that she is a hardcore fitness fanatic. She also shared a snapshot from her workout session on her Instagram story and wrote: "Broken toe no excuse, there's always a way, aerial pilates [sic]"



Katrina Kaif shared this image as her Instagram story.

Katrina Kaif visits celebrity trainer Yasmin Karachiwala's fitness studio for her regime. Pilates expert Tonka Cascais, who has introduced Aerial Pilates to India, shared Katrina Kaif performing aerial pilates on her Instagram account and mentioned how she has never seen a person as determined as Katrina Kaif.

"A dream doesn't become reality through magic; it takes sweat, determination and hard work. Colin Powell. I've never met more determined people than @katrinakaif and @yasminkarachiwala. Another amazing day at @yasminsbodyimage studio and what an incredible experience to introduce Aerial PILATES to India! I love my work! [sic]"

A few days ago, Katrina was spotted going for a special screening of Ranveer Singh's Gully Boy with the clutch. She was seen spending some quality time with her friend and Bharat director, Ali Abbas Zafar. Even here, Katrina chose to watch the movie at Yash Raj Studios despite the injury.

On the professional front, she delivered Thugs of Hindostan with Aamir Khan and Zero with Shah Rukh Khan. However, both failed at the box office, and she is now shooting for Bharat with Salman Khan. The film is slated for an EID 2019 release.

