Video: Man dies after friend sprays high-pressure vacuum in his anus

national

EXCLUSIVE >> The victim was taken to a hospital where he battled for his life for 15 days but eventually succumbed to the injuries. The accused is absconding

A screengrab from the video

In a freak incident, a 29-year-old man died when his co-worker sprayed vacuum from a high-pressure air compressure in his anus. The incident happened in an industrial area in Kolhapur. The victim was taken to the hospital where he battled for his life for 15 days but eventually succumbed to the injuries. The Hatkanangale Police registered a case of Accidental Death Report (ADR) and are probing the matter.

The victim has been identified as Aditya Dattatray Jadhav a resident of Atigre village. He was employed in a foundry near his place. On September 3, the victim who was on night duty was found lying unconscious near his workplace. His co-workers immediately took him to a nearby hospital. The victim was first admitted to Ichalkaranji Hospital near his house, but when his condition worsened, he was shifted to another hospital where he passed away on September 18. The cause of the death is yet to be ascertained.

The incident caught the attention of the cops after the family of the victim alleged that his cause of death seemed suspicious and requested a police investigation. When Hatkanangale cops scanned through the CCTV footage at his workplace, they saw the victim with a co-worker. The co-worker first blew air on the victim's back and then mischievously put the air compressure in his anus. The victim immediately collapsed due to the pressure of the compressure. The panicked co-worker was seen trying to revive him but when his attempts failed, he panicked and fled from the spot.

Investigating officer P. Y. Patil said, "We have identified the accused and we are trying to trace him, he is absconding.

Also Read: Mumbai: Bhabha hospital doctors treat patient with jet spray stuck in rectum

Watch video here

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates