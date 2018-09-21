Video: Man dies after friend sprays high-pressure vacuum up his anus

national

EXCLUSIVE >> The victim battled for his life for 15 days but eventually succumbed to his injuries. The accused is absconding

In a freak incident, a 29-year-old man died when his co-worker poked a high-pressure air compressure up his buttocks. The incident happened in an industrial area in Kolhapur. The victim was taken to the hospital where he battled for his life for 15 days but eventually succumbed to the injuries. The Hatkanangale Police registered a case of Accidental Death Report (ADR) and are probing the matter.

The victim has been identified as Aditya Dattatray Jadhav a resident of Atigre village. He was employed in a foundry near his place. On September 3, the victim who was on night duty was found lying unconscious near his workplace. His co-workers immediately took him to a nearby hospital. The victim was first admitted to Ichalkaranji Hospital near his house, but when his condition worsened, he was shifted to another hospital where he passed away on September 18. The cause of the death is yet to be ascertained.

The incident caught the attention of the cops after the family of the victim alleged that his cause of death seemed suspicious and requested a police investigation. When Hatkanangale cops scanned through the CCTV footage at his workplace, they saw the accused injecting a blast of air on the victim's back, before mischievously poking the air compressure up his anus. The victim immediately collapsed due to the pressure of the air injected. The co-worker tried to revive him but his attempts failed.

Investigating officer P. Y. Patil said, "We have identified the accused and we are trying to trace him, he is currently absconding."

