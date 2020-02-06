Video of MS Dhoni turning pani puri wala like a boss in Maldives goes viral!

A video of former India skipper Mahendra Singh Dhoni has gone viral on the internet in which he can be seen stuffing a pani puri using a spoon and serving it to former Indian cricketer Rudra Pratap Singh and his ex-India colleague Piyush Chawla, who can be seen relishing the pani puri.

A user shared the video on Twitter with the caption, "Straight outta Maldives, our rockstar is seen making a couple of panipuris!...Our favourite chat just became even more delectable!"

Straight outta Maldives, our rockstar is seen making a couple of pani puris!ð¨‍ð³



Our favorite chat just became even more delectable! ð¥°ð¤¤#MahiInMaldives #Dhoni @msdhoni pic.twitter.com/NFjGcuMT1h — MS Dhoni Fans Official (@msdfansofficial) February 4, 2020

As the post went viral, it won the hearts of netizens. A user wrote, "Multi-talented man Mahi..." A fan gushed, "Lucky him...I'm not jealous." A Tweeple remarked, "Best moment for Mahi lover." Here is a look at some of the fun and interesting comments on Twitter.

Multitailented man mahið¥°ð¥°ð¥°ðð»ðð»ðð»ðð»ð¤ð¤ — Harsh Singh (@HarshSi17790362) February 5, 2020

Ohoo mahi bhai — Tejas R Patel (@TejasRPatel8) February 4, 2020

My most favourite things in this world Mahi and pani puri — NITIN MAHINDRAKAR (@74Nitinmp) February 5, 2020

Interesting is Watching Piyush Chawla with @msdhoni — FC DHONI (@FC_DHONI7781) February 5, 2020

And thats the most expensive pani puri — Suraj Shetty (@srj_shetty) February 6, 2020

MS Dhoni last played an ODI during the 2019 World Cup and hence, has been making the most of his free time off the field amid retirement rumours.

