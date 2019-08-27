Video Music Awards 2019: Nick Jonas performs with brothers Kevin and Joe after 11 years

hollywood

Nick Jonas performed with brothers Kevin and Joe Jonas after 11 long years on the VMA stage. The singer shared a heartfelt post on Twitter talking about the same. Also, check out the complete list of winners at the 2019 VMAs.

The Jonas Brothers

The Video Music Awards 2019 (VMA 2019) took place on August 27, 2019, and were held at the Prudential Center in New Jersey. Viewers in India caught all the action as it happened at 6:30 am, starting with the red carpet at 5:30 am, exclusively on Vh1.

Apparently, Nick Jonas performed on the VMA stage for the first time in 11 long years with his brothers Kevin and Joe. The singer shared a heartfelt Twitter post talking about the same. Check out his tweet here:

Pre VMA moments. Feeling blessed to be returning to the #VMAs stage for the first time in 11 years with my brothers. pic.twitter.com/NxilWtHTZt — Nick Jonas (@nickjonas) August 26, 2019

The Jonas Brothers performed on their popular songs, Sucker and Only Human, making the crowd go crazy at the event. The boy band was also nominated for six awards, including Best Group and Video of the Year for Sucker, and have the won the award for best pop song.

Nick shared a tweet thanking his fans for the same. He wrote, "Honestly I can't believe we won a VMA tonight thank you! We have the best fans in the world. #VMAs"

Besides the Jonas Brothers, here's a complete list of everyone who won at the 2019 VMAs.

Video of the Year

You Need to Calm Down: Taylor Swift (WINNER)

A lot: 21 Savage ft. J. Cole

Bad Guy: Billie Eilish

Thank u, next: Ariana Grande

Sucker: Jonas Brothers

Old Town Road (Remix): Lil Nas X ft. Billy Ray Cyrus

Artist of the Year

Ariana Grande (WINNER)

Cardi B

Billie Eilish

Halsey

Jonas Brothers

Shawn Mendes

Song of the Year

Old Town Road (Remix): Lil Nas X ft. Billy Ray Cyrus (WINNER)

In My Feelings: Drake

Thank u, next: Ariana Grande

Sucker: Jonas Brothers

Shallow: Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper

You Need to Calm Down: Taylor Swift

Best New Artist

Billie Eilish (WINNER)

Ava Max

H.E.R.

Lil Nas X

Lizzo

ROSALÍA

Best Collaboration

Senorita: Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello (WINNER)

Old Town Road (Remix): Lil Nas X ft. Billy Ray Cyrus

Shallow: Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper

ME!: Taylor Swift ft. Brendon Urie of Panic! At The Disco

I Don't Care: Ed Sheeran and Justin Bieber

Boy With Luv: BTS ft. Halsey

Best Pop

Sucker: Jonas Brothers (WINNER)

Easier: 5 Seconds of Summer

Please Me: Cardi B and Bruno Mars

Bad Guy: Billie Eilish

Talk: Khalid

Thank u, next: Ariana Grande

You Need to Calm Down: Taylor Swift

Best Hip Hop

Money: Cardi B (WINNER)

Rule the World: 2 Chainz ft. Ariana Grande

A lot: 21 Savage ft. J. Cole

Higher: DJ Khaled ft. Nipsey Hussle & John Legend

Old Town Road (Remix): Lil Nas X ft. Billy Ray Cyrus

SICKO MODE: Travis Scott ft. Drake

Best R&B

Waves: Normani ft. 6lack (WINNER)

Make It Better: Anderson Paak ft. Smokey Robinson

Feels Like Summer: Childish Gambino

Could've Been: H.E.R. ft. Bryson Tiller

Raise A Man: Alicia Keys

Trip: Ella Mai

Best Rock

High Hopes: Panic! At The Disco (WINNER)

Love It If We Made It: The 1975

Bishops Knife Trick: Fall Out Boy

Natural: Imagine Dragons

Low: Lenny Kravitz

My Blood: twenty one pilots

