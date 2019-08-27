Video Music Awards 2019: Nick Jonas performs with brothers Kevin and Joe after 11 years
Nick Jonas performed with brothers Kevin and Joe Jonas after 11 long years on the VMA stage. The singer shared a heartfelt post on Twitter talking about the same. Also, check out the complete list of winners at the 2019 VMAs.
The Video Music Awards 2019 (VMA 2019) took place on August 27, 2019, and were held at the Prudential Center in New Jersey. Viewers in India caught all the action as it happened at 6:30 am, starting with the red carpet at 5:30 am, exclusively on Vh1.
Apparently, Nick Jonas performed on the VMA stage for the first time in 11 long years with his brothers Kevin and Joe. The singer shared a heartfelt Twitter post talking about the same. Check out his tweet here:
Pre VMA moments. Feeling blessed to be returning to the #VMAs stage for the first time in 11 years with my brothers. pic.twitter.com/NxilWtHTZt— Nick Jonas (@nickjonas) August 26, 2019
The Jonas Brothers performed on their popular songs, Sucker and Only Human, making the crowd go crazy at the event. The boy band was also nominated for six awards, including Best Group and Video of the Year for Sucker, and have the won the award for best pop song.
Nick shared a tweet thanking his fans for the same. He wrote, "Honestly I can't believe we won a VMA tonight thank you! We have the best fans in the world. #VMAs"
Besides the Jonas Brothers, here's a complete list of everyone who won at the 2019 VMAs.
Video of the Year
You Need to Calm Down: Taylor Swift (WINNER)
A lot: 21 Savage ft. J. Cole
Bad Guy: Billie Eilish
Thank u, next: Ariana Grande
Sucker: Jonas Brothers
Old Town Road (Remix): Lil Nas X ft. Billy Ray Cyrus
Artist of the Year
Ariana Grande (WINNER)
Cardi B
Billie Eilish
Halsey
Jonas Brothers
Shawn Mendes
Song of the Year
Old Town Road (Remix): Lil Nas X ft. Billy Ray Cyrus (WINNER)
In My Feelings: Drake
Thank u, next: Ariana Grande
Sucker: Jonas Brothers
Shallow: Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper
You Need to Calm Down: Taylor Swift
Best New Artist
Billie Eilish (WINNER)
Ava Max
H.E.R.
Lil Nas X
Lizzo
ROSALÍA
Best Collaboration
Senorita: Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello (WINNER)
Old Town Road (Remix): Lil Nas X ft. Billy Ray Cyrus
Shallow: Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper
ME!: Taylor Swift ft. Brendon Urie of Panic! At The Disco
I Don't Care: Ed Sheeran and Justin Bieber
Boy With Luv: BTS ft. Halsey
Best Pop
Sucker: Jonas Brothers (WINNER)
Easier: 5 Seconds of Summer
Please Me: Cardi B and Bruno Mars
Bad Guy: Billie Eilish
Talk: Khalid
Thank u, next: Ariana Grande
You Need to Calm Down: Taylor Swift
Best Hip Hop
Money: Cardi B (WINNER)
Rule the World: 2 Chainz ft. Ariana Grande
A lot: 21 Savage ft. J. Cole
Higher: DJ Khaled ft. Nipsey Hussle & John Legend
Old Town Road (Remix): Lil Nas X ft. Billy Ray Cyrus
SICKO MODE: Travis Scott ft. Drake
Best R&B
Waves: Normani ft. 6lack (WINNER)
Make It Better: Anderson Paak ft. Smokey Robinson
Feels Like Summer: Childish Gambino
Could've Been: H.E.R. ft. Bryson Tiller
Raise A Man: Alicia Keys
Trip: Ella Mai
Best Rock
High Hopes: Panic! At The Disco (WINNER)
Love It If We Made It: The 1975
Bishops Knife Trick: Fall Out Boy
Natural: Imagine Dragons
Low: Lenny Kravitz
My Blood: twenty one pilots
