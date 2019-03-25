Video: Nia Sharma locks lips with Ishqbaaz actress Reyhna Pandit at Holi bash

television

Once again, Nia Sharma and Reyhna Pandit surprised everyone with their kiss in front of the media. This happened at a Holi party held in Mumbai

Television's bold and beautiful actress, Nia Sharma amazed her fans by kissing Ishqbaaz actress, Reyhna Pandit publicly. BFF's Nia and Reyhna surprised the media by locking lips in front of the cameras at a Holi party. However, this isn't the first time that the two have kissed each other in public. Earlier, on the sets of a television show, too, they indulged in some public display of affection.

While interacting with the media at the Holi bash, Nia Sharma tells media how Reyhna has turned up late for the party, despite her frequent calls to her since morning. She also went on to say why Reyhna throws tantrums by arriving late. To which, Reyhna answered Nia by planting a kiss on her lips.

As mentioned, this isn't the first time for them. In 2015, the two ladies had shared a picture of them kissing each other on Instagram, which received criticism. They were brutally trolled for sharing the photo, which eventually led them to take it off from social media.

As per a report in India Today, during the 2015 incident, Reyhna had given a clarification about it and had said, "Why so much hype about it? When a girl can kiss on cheeks, why not on lips? Nia and I are very different kind of people. We like each other's positive attitude and fashion sense. We have become very good friends and we enjoy each other's company. I want to make it clear that we both are not lesbians and are very much straight. People kiss because they like that person. Nia and I share a very cute bond."

On the other hand, Nia shared some fun-filled pictures and videos from the Holi bash on her Instagram account.

Nia Sharma surely is a fashion icon for many, and her Instagram is proof! The telly diva is often seen experimenting with her lip shades, which are always welcomed with mixed comments. Reyhna is currently seen in the show Manmohini while Nia was seen in Khatron Ke Khiladi 9 and the television show, Ishq Mein Marjawan.

