Video of a 'shy nocturnal animal' leaves Twitter baffled. Can you identify it?

A video on Twitter of an animal climbing a tree has left netizens guessing what creature it might be. In the caption, the user asks people to identify the animal.

The video shot at night shows an animal quickly climbing a tree. Twitter user Sanjib posted the video with the caption, “Here is a video of a very shy nocturnal animal shared by one of our field staff. Can u guess it??”

Shared on Tuesday morning, the video has garnered more than 1,500 views and several users made an attempt to identify the animal.

What’s the right answer?

Still racking your brain? It is slow loris, a primate with a small button-like nose and huge round eyes like a stuffed toy animal.

Many users posted the right answer, while some also asked in the thread where the video was shot. Sanjib replied that it was shot in Melaghar, Tripura.

Slow loris sir?? — Aniket Roy (@AniketR42878866) June 23, 2020

Slow loris! — Shailendra Singh, IFS (@s_singh_ifs) June 23, 2020

Slow Lories - Primate from NE India. — Kailash Kumbhkar- WTI Traveller (@KailashKumbhkar) June 23, 2020

Sir it was from Melaghar — sanjib (@SanjibIfs) June 23, 2020

He also posted a picture of a slow loris after it was rescued somewhere in North Tripura.

One user also shared some facts about the critter in the tweet thread.

Lorises, wirh their round heads, small ears & large round eyes are the cutest of animals making them vulnerable to poaching & exotic pet trade. I remember in 2001 the patrol staff had rescued a slender loris in Kanchanpur which we re-released in wild after medical examination. — Shailendra Singh, IFS (@s_singh_ifs) June 23, 2020

It indicates their demand in exotic pet trade has grown manifold over the years! — Shailendra Singh, IFS (@s_singh_ifs) June 23, 2020

DYK: Only seven types of mammals are known to be venomous, including slow lorises (Nycticebus spp.) which are also the only primates to harbour toxins! Its venomous bite is so poisonous that it can kill. — Shailendra Singh, IFS (@s_singh_ifs) June 23, 2020

DYK: The name 'Loris' comes from the dutch word "loeris" which means "clown". The dutch word "loris" also means "simpleton". — Shailendra Singh, IFS (@s_singh_ifs) June 23, 2020

Slow lorises have been falling prey to human greed of late as they are being widely smuggled as exotic pets. These critters belong to a critically endangered species that fare well in the wild rather in captivity.

