Video of a 'shy nocturnal animal' leaves Twitter baffled. Can you identify it?

Updated: Jun 25, 2020, 09:49 IST | mid-day online correspondent | Mumbai

A slow loris. Picture used for representational purposes only
A video on Twitter of an animal climbing a tree has left netizens guessing what creature it might be. In the caption, the user asks people to identify the animal.

The video shot at night shows an animal quickly climbing a tree. Twitter user Sanjib posted the video with the caption, “Here is a video of a very shy nocturnal animal shared by one of our field staff. Can u guess it??”

Shared on Tuesday morning, the video has garnered more than 1,500 views and several users made an attempt to identify the animal.

What’s the right answer?

Still racking your brain? It is slow loris, a primate with a small button-like nose and huge round eyes like a stuffed toy animal.

Many users posted the right answer, while some also asked in the thread where the video was shot. Sanjib replied that it was shot in Melaghar, Tripura.

He also posted a picture of a slow loris after it was rescued somewhere in North Tripura.

One user also shared some facts about the critter in the tweet thread.

Slow lorises have been falling prey to human greed of late as they are being widely smuggled as exotic pets. These critters belong to a critically endangered species that fare well in the wild rather in captivity.

