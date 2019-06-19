Video of Angela Merkel visibly trembling goes viral, sparks concern on Twitter

international

People on Twitter began expressing their concern after a video of visibly trembling German Chancellor at an official ceremony went viral on social media

German Chancellor Angela Merkel and new Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky inspect a military honour guard as he arrives for his first official visit to Germany in Berlin/AFP

Rising heat in Europe has people reeling under the heat. German Chancellor Angela Merkel on Tuesday had to face the brunt of the intense heatwave in the continent. People on Twitter began expressing their concern after a video of visibly trembling German Chancellor at an official ceremony went viral on social media.

The 64-year-old leader appeared unsteady and was shaking as she stood in the midday sun next to visiting Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky, whom she was welcoming to her office building with military honours. As per reports, the temperatures in Berlin were approaching 30-degree Celsius at the time.

As the video went viral on social media, many worried about her health and safety. People on social media even commended her for staying put despite it.

One user wrote on Twitter, “I’ve seen seasoned soldiers collapse on parade in cooler climes than this.. an impressive show from #Merkel.” while a few others remarked that why didn’t Ukraine’s President intervene and helped her.

Oh man. Why did the Ukraine leader jus stand there? I hope Merkel's doing okay. https://t.co/U5TVwlUbed — Ruth à®°à¯à®¤à¯ (@Ruthstweets) June 19, 2019

Scary But One Must Appreciate #AngelaMerkel For Her Courage To Finish The Ceremony !!@GermanyinIndia https://t.co/sHdeUFa3KK — Left Handed, Right Minded And A Journalist !! (@nikunj_akhil) June 19, 2019

Its summer people, remember to drink water...or eat high water content food ðð¥¥ð¥ð

i know this feeling of dehydration and shakes and it can be scary. I dont know how she was able to stay in that one position so long. https://t.co/CIhOxRbk9g — Francine ð (@franavis) June 19, 2019

I’ve seen seasoned soldiers collapse on parade in cooler climes than this.. an impressive show from #Merkel https://t.co/Gy3lJemF97 — Thomas Newton (@SkyTNewton) June 18, 2019

How could Ukraine’s President just stand there and witness this?! Love me some Merkel- hope she’s okay. https://t.co/HxdF0Uhom4 — Don Champion (@DonChampionTV) June 18, 2019

Poor lady what a nightmare. Trying so hard to control it. — Sara Mcloughlin (@SaraCo13) June 18, 2019

I see a very strong woman. Resilient and steadfast to duty and service. May God bless and strengthen her. Amen. — Engr. Michael Ucheibe (@McUcheibe) June 18, 2019

Is she diabetic? I've seen someone get the shakes like that, then they went once they had a sugary drink. — Lunar (@NingalooBaby) June 18, 2019

Astounded as to why the person next to her did nothing at all https://t.co/snLDMRaE1X — Nana Akua ð¬ð­ (@osheyybaddest) June 18, 2019

Very uncomfortable viewing, I hope she is okay.

The saddest part is, instead of hearing feet running to help and see if she’s okay we only hear frantic clicking of cameras.... — Yvonne Tobin (@yvonnectobin) June 18, 2019

Ohhhhh how horrible, why did not someone come to her aid? She is shaking. I hope she is well, such a nice lady. Blessings Mrs. Merkel from the USA. We love you. https://t.co/mnD8dpDBnE — bmhay1 (@bmhay1) June 18, 2019

However, the leader clarified at a news conference that she is feeling fine and blamed dehydration for her ordeal. Merkel said, "I've drunk at least three glasses of water and so I'm doing fine."

