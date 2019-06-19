Search

Video of Angela Merkel visibly trembling goes viral, sparks concern on Twitter

Published: Jun 19, 2019, 12:07 IST | mid-day online correspondent

People on Twitter began expressing their concern after a video of visibly trembling German Chancellor at an official ceremony went viral on social media

German Chancellor Angela Merkel and new Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky inspect a military honour guard as he arrives for his first official visit to Germany in Berlin/AFP

Rising heat in Europe has people reeling under the heat. German Chancellor Angela Merkel on Tuesday had to face the brunt of the intense heatwave in the continent. People on Twitter began expressing their concern after a video of visibly trembling German Chancellor at an official ceremony went viral on social media.

The 64-year-old leader appeared unsteady and was shaking as she stood in the midday sun next to visiting Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky, whom she was welcoming to her office building with military honours. As per reports, the temperatures in Berlin were approaching 30-degree Celsius at the time.

As the video went viral on social media, many worried about her health and safety. People on social media even commended her for staying put despite it.

One user wrote on Twitter, “I’ve seen seasoned soldiers collapse on parade in cooler climes than this.. an impressive show from #Merkel.” while a few others remarked that why didn’t Ukraine’s President intervene and helped her.

However, the leader clarified at a news conference that she is feeling fine and blamed dehydration for her ordeal. Merkel said, "I've drunk at least three glasses of water and so I'm doing fine."

