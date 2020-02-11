Video of cat thinking before hitting dog leaves internet in splits

The internet never fails to amuse netizens when it comes to quirky content. People have always accepted videos of animals co-existing with each other with open hands. We have seen in popular culture about the ‘long withstanding disputes' between cats and dogs that have always tickled our funny bone. A viral video of a cat taking a pause before hitting a dog sitting right beside it, has left netizens in splits.

In this viral video, a cat waits for some time and stares at a dog sitting beside it after which it hits on the dog’s head. The video shows the cat, sitting on a couch, thinking and staring at the dog for some time and hits it. But the dog was quick with its reaction that made the cat fall from the couch.

The video, posted on YouTube by a channel called Vitaly Petrukhin on January 21, 2020, has received 838,520 views with over 12,000 likes so far. A user commented on the video, saying, "

Too funny. The cat was gonna do it. The dog knew the cat was gonna do it. The cat knew the dog knew it. Bliss for both." Another user said, "This is hilarious! That dog realizes something is up several seconds before the cat actually swats him, I'm thinking those radars picked up on that cat's attack!"

