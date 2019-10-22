Video of Deaf man talking to newborn daughter in sign language wins Internet

A video which was shared by retired US basketball professional shows a deaf man trying to talk to his new-born daughter in sign language. The video has made a lot of people emotional for the interaction between the father and the newborn daughter.

People even noticed little details like the newborn's eyes glued to her father the entire time. The doting father is seen holding his baby in his arms and conversing with her in sign language.

The video was widely shared by Twitter users but it is not clear as to when and where was it shot. Rex Chapman shared the video with the caption, "This hearing-impaired father expressing love to his newborn daughter in sign-language is the definitely Twitter content I'm here for..."

Twitterati who understands the sign language also translated the message. "Daddy. I'm your daddy. I love you. You're a beautiful girl. Your eyes are such a beautiful colour, bright green! Just beautiful! What a cute smile! I love you. You're a cutie. That's a warm blanket. I love you. I love you. You're beautiful. Cute."

Users had even more sentimental messages. One wrote, "The soul knows far more than any grown adult could ever dream of. When we are first born and if we're lucky to die old, is the only time we gain access to that knowledge. But no one can understand the soul's language at those points."

while another wrote, "This is truly the greatest feeling there is. That feeling when your capacity for love is multiplying and you feel your soul stretching...yeah it’s pretty great to see someone emote that feeling with their hands."

