MENU

Mumbai Guide

Lifestyle

Entertainment

Photos

News

Videos

Sports

Corporate

Search

Video of Deaf man talking to newborn daughter in sign language wins Internet

Published: Oct 22, 2019, 13:09 IST | mid-day online correspondent |

People even noticed little details like the newborn's eyes glued to her father the entire time

Pic/Screengrab
Pic/Screengrab

A video which was shared by retired US basketball professional shows a deaf man trying to talk to his new-born daughter in sign language. The video has made a lot of people emotional for the interaction between the father and the newborn daughter.

People even noticed little details like the newborn's eyes glued to her father the entire time. The doting father is seen holding his baby in his arms and conversing with her in sign language.

The video was widely shared by Twitter users but it is not clear as to when and where was it shot. Rex Chapman shared the video with the caption, "This hearing-impaired father expressing love to his newborn daughter in sign-language is the definitely Twitter content I'm here for..."

Twitterati who understands the sign language also translated the message. "Daddy. I'm your daddy. I love you. You're a beautiful girl. Your eyes are such a beautiful colour, bright green! Just beautiful! What a cute smile! I love you. You're a cutie. That's a warm blanket. I love you. I love you. You're beautiful. Cute."

Users had even more sentimental messages. One wrote, "The soul knows far more than any grown adult could ever dream of. When we are first born and if we're lucky to die old, is the only time we gain access to that knowledge. But no one can understand the soul's language at those points."

while another wrote, "This is truly the greatest feeling there is. That feeling when your capacity for love is multiplying and you feel your soul stretching...yeah it’s pretty great to see someone emote that feeling with their hands."

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

Sign up for all the latest news, top galleries and trending videos from Mid-day.com

Subscribe
Loading...

Tags

viral videosworld news

Maharashtra Assembly Elections: Sachin Tendulkar, Deepika Padukone and others urge people to vote

NEXT STORY
This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK