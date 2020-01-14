Video of dog honking to get human's attention leaves Internet in splits

In a hilarious video, an impatient dog was honking the car horn as its human took a long time to return. The video clip attracted the attention of the netizens after it was shared by Instagram user Steele van Hoff last week.

In this video, the dog is seen sitting at the driver’s seat and honking while waiting for its human to return. The human returns by the end of the video. Hoff, who described himself as a cyclist from Victoria in Australia in his bio, had captioned the video saying, “I used to do the same when mum went into the supermarket without me. Surprised he didn’t take off down Main Street (sic)."

The video garnered 55,037 views and counting. Users were commenting the video with many hilarious statements. One user said, "This is an annoyance I would love to have." Another user said, "One of the funniest things we'll see this decade." One more user said, "This was so great!! He said, 'no no nope. Watch this bro... Pops about to let us out this car!!!' (sic)"

