Video of elephant casually taking a stroll in a hotel lobby wins internet

Published: Jan 20, 2020, 16:41 IST | mid-day online correspondent | Mumbai

The viral video shows the elephant walking around the lobby and inspecting items with his trunk

A screengrab of the video posted on Twitter by @upidaisy
A hotel in Sri Lanka saw an unusual guest strolling their lobby –an elephant. In a viral video, an elephant was seen taking a walk in the lobby of a hotel where it was inspecting items there with its trunk.

The video was posted on Twitter by a user named Upuli (@upidaisy) in which the jumbo is also shown going into different rooms and trying to pick up an electric lamp. The user wrote, "woke up to a text from my mom about how a wild elephant went into a Sri Lankan hotel and gently wandered around while poking stuff with his trunk (sic)."

The video posted on January 19, garnered 2.5 million views and 151,000 likes with many commenting with hilarious reactions. Some were posting similar incidents they faced whereas some were posting obvious reactions if the tusker was to be treated like a guest. Users were also talking about how the jumbo was walking tip-toed, trying not to disturb them. 

The video was also retweeted more than 36.300 times.

