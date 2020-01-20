Video of elephant casually taking a stroll in a hotel lobby wins internet

A hotel in Sri Lanka saw an unusual guest strolling their lobby –an elephant. In a viral video, an elephant was seen taking a walk in the lobby of a hotel where it was inspecting items there with its trunk.

The video was posted on Twitter by a user named Upuli (@upidaisy) in which the jumbo is also shown going into different rooms and trying to pick up an electric lamp. The user wrote, "woke up to a text from my mom about how a wild elephant went into a Sri Lankan hotel and gently wandered around while poking stuff with his trunk (sic)."

woke up to a text from my mom about how a wild elephant went into a Sri Lankan hotel and gently wandered around while poking stuff with his trunk pic.twitter.com/C2biQT8C30 — Upuli ð±ð° (@upidaisy) January 19, 2020

The video posted on January 19, garnered 2.5 million views and 151,000 likes with many commenting with hilarious reactions. Some were posting similar incidents they faced whereas some were posting obvious reactions if the tusker was to be treated like a guest. Users were also talking about how the jumbo was walking tip-toed, trying not to disturb them.

Now let's talk about the elephant in the room. — ð° (@silveira) January 19, 2020

Elephant goes home, writes 2 hotel review.

Very nice. Could use a mud room & larger pool deck.

***stars. — Ken Cunningham (@KenCunn77721220) January 19, 2020

Waiting for the bellboy to step in and ask if he would like help with his trunk. — Zin â¨ (@Z_Sin) January 19, 2020

He did, didn’t he! Tried to pick it back up for a few seconds before realising he’s an elephant and that’s never going to happen ð¤¦ð¼‍âï¸ — Danielle (@_daniellecw) January 19, 2020

I have seen them tiptoe around tent stakes while on a walking safari; one time my husband left the tent ( on this trip) to do his business and almost bumped into an elephant. There was no sound that we heard. — Judi Kane (@Desert_Goddess) January 19, 2020

Me: "What's this item on my bill 'extra entertainment: $509.87' ? "



Clerk: "Sir, that's the elephant you ordered." — Albert Cory (@BobPurvy1) January 19, 2020

He just wanted to make sure it was ok to bring kids there.... pic.twitter.com/Heej9hMOHt — wavyballer (@wavyballer42) January 19, 2020

The video was also retweeted more than 36.300 times.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates