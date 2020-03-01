Video of mom realising she forgot her kids during school run leaves netizens in splits

It is said that it takes a village to raise children. Getting children ready for school, making breakfast for them, packing their lunch and dropping them to school on time is a mammoth task. Mothers are constantly on their toes to ensure that the children are on their way to school on time, and they often ended up getting carried away in the process.

A viral video of a woman laughing hysterically after realizing that she forgot her children home while driving to school has been making rounds in the social media for quite some time now, with many sympathetising with her. The video posted on Twitter by a handle @torrespriss shows a mom explaining how she forgot her kids at home while driving to school.

The visibly-tired woman was showing her panning her phone camera on the empty back seats of her car saying, "The kids are not in the car." While explaining how she was half-asleep in the morning and was driving to school, thinking that her children are with her, she said, "I’m driving to school without my kids! I am taking the kids to school and I don't even have them in the car. I have to go back and pick them up."

She rlly drove her kids to school but her kids weren’t in the car ð­ð­ð­ð­ð­ð­ð­ð­ððð i can’t stop laughing ðð­ð­ðð­ð­ðð pic.twitter.com/cgOgJuTajR — prriissssð¥ (@torrespriss) February 24, 2020

The video posted on Twitter last week, received over four million views with more than 380,000 likes and over 110,300 retweets. Many users commented on the video relating with the woman with some wondering her children’s reactions on her leaving for school without them.

Imagine stepping outta the house, backpack in hand and seeing your moms pull out the driveway and speed down the block ððððð pic.twitter.com/Cs5xTgTsEw — nai ð (@_nainainai) February 25, 2020

Okay but i need the video where she records there reaction coming back to get em ð — lalað¤ª (@levannnnalove) February 25, 2020

When that stress level on 50000000000000000% lol ð — NIECEYYY (@NIECEYBLANCOOO) February 25, 2020

She needs a vacation away from that routine. God bless Moms. — Ganja Therapy ð¬ð (@Queenkaarenn) February 24, 2020

Them kids probably still waiting ð¤£ð¤£ð¤£ð¤£ð¤£ð¤£ð¤£ð¤£ pic.twitter.com/i49CUkSirj — Odedra Scrivens ð¦â¨ (@odedra_scrivens) February 25, 2020

“Why are you guys late today?”



“Our mom forgot us the first time she came.”



ðð pic.twitter.com/7AP1bFfbuW — Lil Babyð¤ª (@lulbabyhazel) February 25, 2020

I like that you can tell that this isn’t staged! She’s a real mom who was real tired who real life just got in and started driving. Hope she had a good rest of her day. — bilal (@_xiathebrand_) February 25, 2020

What do you think of the video?

