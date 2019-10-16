Video of Pakistan cricketer Fazal Subhan driving pick up van, earning less than Rs 40,000 goes viral

A video of Pakistani domestic cricketer Fazal Subhan, who drives a pick-up van recently stormed the internet and has since gone viral. In the video, the 31-year-old cricketer spoke about how he struggles in his day-to-day life.

The sports journalist named Shoaib Jatt took to micro-blogging website Twitter to share a video of the same and added, " SAD STORY OF Pakistan cricketer. Fazal Subhan was the player of HBL, he has played U19 & A side cricket for Pakistan, he was contender of Pak Test team, After closing of Departmental cricket he is driving drive "BHARE KE SUZUKI" (rented Suzuki). His salary was 1 lac & now earning is less then 40k."

Fazal Subhan said, "Yes, I drive this pick up van to earn a certain fare. This is seasonal work. Some days there is a lot of work, and sometimes there is nothing for 10 days,” Fazal told the reporter while sitting behind the wheels of his rented pickup van." "I worked so hard to play for Pakistan. During departmental cricket, we were drawing a salary of Rs 100,000 but since the departments have shut down we are down to Rs 30,000-35,000, which is not enough to survive," he further added.

Fazal Subhan further added, "I am grateful that at least I have this job right now because of the way things are, who knows if I would even have this tomorrow. We have no choice; we have to do something for our children."

Former cricketer Mohammad Hafeez also took to Twitter to share the news and said, "So sad Really , Like him & Many others r suffering, New system wil look after 200 players but 1000s of crickters & management staff r Unemployed bcos of this new model , I dont know who wil take the responsibility of this unemployment of cricket fraternity, Pray for all the victims."

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has dissolved departmental cricket in Pakistan via a new system.

Fazal Subhan made his Twenty20 debut on September 8, 2016, at the National T20 Cup for the team Karachi Blues. Subhan has played 40 matches in first-class cricket and has scored a total of 2,301 runs with a batting average of 32.87.

