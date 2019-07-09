Search

Video of people pulling out two-wheeler from manhole goes viral, BMC says not from Mumbai

Published: Jul 09, 2019, 08:37 IST | mid-day online correspondent

Many people slammed the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation for unpreparedness but the civic body clarified that the video was not from the city

Pic/Screengrab

As heavy rains lashed the city yesterday, a video of two-wheeler being swallowed in an open manhole went viral on social media. The clip shows a man pulling out the vehicle in the midst of heavy rainfall and waterlogging.

Many people slammed the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation for unpreparedness but the civic body clarified that the video was not from the city.

The video was deleted from the original handle but is available on other handles.

The India Meteorological Department has predicted heavy to very heavy rainfall in Konkan, Goa, North Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra including Mumbai this week.

