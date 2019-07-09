Video of people pulling out two-wheeler from manhole goes viral, BMC says not from Mumbai

mumbai-rains

Pic/Screengrab

As heavy rains lashed the city yesterday, a video of two-wheeler being swallowed in an open manhole went viral on social media. The clip shows a man pulling out the vehicle in the midst of heavy rainfall and waterlogging.

Many people slammed the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation for unpreparedness but the civic body clarified that the video was not from the city.

This video is not from Mumbai. We request all the citizens to please verify facts before circulating such content, which could lead to unnecessary panic #TweetResponsibly #MumbaiRains #MumbaiRainsLive #MumbaiRainsLiveUpdates https://t.co/4e1czakFYS — à¤®à¤¾à¤à¥ Mumbai, à¤à¤ªà¤²à¥ BMC (@mybmc) July 8, 2019

Mumbai, a humble request, in times of crisis, especially on days when the city is braving heavy showers, the biggest service one could do is not to spread rumours & misinformation,especially not unverified videos Please restrain from creating panic & unrest with false information — à¤®à¤¾à¤à¥ Mumbai, à¤à¤ªà¤²à¥ BMC (@mybmc) July 8, 2019

The video was deleted from the original handle but is available on other handles.

The India Meteorological Department has predicted heavy to very heavy rainfall in Konkan, Goa, North Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra including Mumbai this week.

