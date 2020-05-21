Video of sloth bears being rescued from a well in Maharashtra wins internet!

In a dramatic incident, two sloth bears were rescued from a well in Maharashtra after a four-hour operation. A viral video of the incident which is being widely circulated online shows one of the sloth bears climbing the ladder.

According to PTI, the incident happened on Monday when the bears had fallen into a well in Salekasa range of Gondia district and were rescued by a team of forest officials. One of the officials who were a part of the rescue operation was quoted as saying, "It took us four hours to rescue the two sloth bears. The crowd that had gathered was also creating hindrances. The two animals were released in the wild."

Forest officer Susanta Nanda posted the video of the incident on Twitter on Wednesday morning that earned him praises from his followers in which he thanked his fellow forest officers, calling them, “frontline green warriors”. “Amidst the two gloomy news of Corona & Amphan we are navigating here, this cheered my heart. Officials and staff from Salekasa Range, Gondia, Maharashtra rescued two bears that had fallen in wells,” the caption read.

Amidst the two gloomy news of Corona & Amphan we are navigating here, this cheered my heart. Officials and staff from Salekasa Range, Gondia, Maharashtra rescued two bears that had fallen in wells.



All gratitude to these frontline green warriorsðÂÂÂÂÂÂ pic.twitter.com/MSasvjFYUj — Susanta Nanda IFS (@susantananda3) May 20, 2020

The video received more than 19,900 views on Twitter with over 1,300 likes and was retweeted 229 times. Users commenting on the video lauded the efforts by the forest officers for rescuing the bears and releasing them into the wild, while some urged authorities to closed such wells as they may pose danger to animals and human beings alike.

The bear helps himself up. Beautiful sight.

Thanks to the frontline warriors to help these bears. — AtharvSujata (@Tany98761) May 20, 2020

Please cover these wells, they are dangerous for animals and humans — shikha (@panghal_shikha) May 20, 2020

Bless their hearts, very kind of them to carry out this rescue operation amidst all the chaos. — Anu Singh (@eagerbeaverAnu) May 20, 2020

Well done team Salekasa range ðÂÂÂÂÂÂðÂÂÂÂ¼ðÂÂÂÂÂÂðÂÂÂÂ¼ — Santosh Naidu FRCMI (@SanthNaidu) May 20, 2020

What do you think of the video?

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news